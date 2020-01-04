Donegal U-20’s draw with Derry in Leo Murphy Cup opener

Donegal Under 20’s have opened their Leo Murphy Cup campaign with a 3-05 to 0-14 draw away to Derry’s Under 20’s.

At halftime it was Donegal who led 0-07 to 1-2. Donegal then fired over three more unanswered points before Derry netted for the second time in the game.

Derry then scored a further goal and two points to lead 3-04 to 0-11.

With just 10 minutes remaining Donegal outscored Derry three points to one to ensure a share of the spoils in Celtic Park.

Tom Comack was there for Highland Radio Sport…