Donegal & Derry U-20 play out Leo Murphy Cup draw- Managers Reaction

Donegal and Derry Under 20’s played out a 3-05 to 0-14 draw in their opening game in the Leo Murphy Cup in Celtic Park, this afternoon.

In a close encounter it was Donegal who led 0-07 to 1-02 at half time. Donegal then fired over three points to start the second half before Derry scored 2-02 in a matter of minutes to gain control of the tie.

Donegal battled back to level the game in injury time, to ensure their first game of 2020 wouldn’t end in defeat.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Donegal Under 20’s manager Shaun Paul Barrett…

Tom also spoke with Derry’s Under 20 manager Mickey Donnelly…