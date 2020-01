Slaughtneil will play in the All Ireland Hurling club series for the third time in four seasons this weekend when they meet Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny in the semi final on Sunday.

The Derry men go into the tie as underdogs with Ballyhale seeking back to back All Ireland crowns.

Speaking with Will O’Callaghan, Slaugtneil dual player Chrissy McKaigue knows the challenge ahead is massive but feels past experience could stand to them this time around…