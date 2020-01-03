Police investigating aggravated burglary in Omagh

Police in the North are investigating an aggravated burglary in Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

It happened at around five o’clock in the McIvor Villas area of Omagh when two men forced their way into a house.

The pair – who were armed with a suspected handgun and baseball bat – threatened the two men who were in the house at the time.

They left empty handed and are believed to have made off in a dark coloured Volkswagen Passat.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.