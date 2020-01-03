Man knocked unconscious in Letterkenny assault

Investigations are continuing into an assault in Letterkenny this week.

The incident happened in the Ballyraine area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 1am.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 30s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

We understand he sustained serious facial injuries and was knocked unconscious in the course of the incident.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.