PSNI Detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Fermanagh have arrested a man.

The police officer was at home in Kesh, near the Donegal border when he was confronted by a masked gunman in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man pointed a shotgun at the officer, and then made off on foot across nearby fields.

A 37 year old man was arrested in the Fermanagh area last night in relation to the incident and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.