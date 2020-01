Gardaí are investigating an incident at Lower Main Street, Letterkeny on New Years Night.

It’s understood that a fight broke out at a premises in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his is 30s was arrested for breaches of the public order act and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station, where he was later released.

A file will is being prepared for the DPP.

Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.