A former PSNI officer is condemning the attempted murder of a current officer in Co. Fermanagh.

The victim noticed movements outside his home in Kesh near the Donegal border in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The suspect aimed a shotgun at him before fleeing on foot – and the PSNI believes it was a murder attempt.

UUP councillor and former police officer John McClaughry lives in Kesh and knows the victim: