Five Donegal schools approved for various building works

Five schools in Donegal have been approved for various building works this coming year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement today saying the funding approval accommodation and emergency works will makes a massive difference to how a school can operate.

St Eunan’s National School in Raphoe has been approved as part of the Department’s Additional Accommodation scheme with a building project for a new 80m classroom with en suite toilet, as well as a toilet with disabled access and two rooms for special education.

Elsewhere, Naomh Bríd national school in Downings has been granted funding under the same scheme with the school to benefit from two new special education rooms.

Further south in the county Scoil Niall Mór in Killybegs will get works carried out on the roof, and this follows the school getting approval back in early December for a new classroom and two special education rooms.

Meanwhile Scoil Cholmcille in Acres Burtonport is also in line for repair works to be carried out on the outdoor areas around the school while Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough has secured approval for a new classroom with toilet and a new room for special education teaching and a refurbishment of toilets.