Fears Donegal could lose out on funding if two schemes merge

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has expressed concern over a Government proposal to amalgamate the Town and Village renewal scheme and the Rural Regeneration Programme.

While Donegal is said to fare well in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, it’s thought that the county doesn’t benefit as much from the Rural Regeneration Programme.

It has led to fears that if the two schemes were to come together, projects in the county may lose out on vital funding.

Cllr Martin McDermott has grave reservations about the proposed move, and says all local representatives must oppose the plans: