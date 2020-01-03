Donegal to share €28m in bid to combat Brexit impact

Donegal is to share a €28m package for businesses based in Border counties announced by Government this morning.

The funding is aimed at driving economic activity in the region and mitigating the worst effects of Brexit.

It follows increasing concerns over the impact Brexit is having on Border communities.

The Border Economic Stimulus Package is being provided through the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation across Donegal Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

It includes –

€3 million for Local Enterprise Offices to run mentoring programmes for businesses focused on boosting exports, embracing innovation and improving management and financial skills capability.

An €8.5 million Brexit Transformation Fund to enable Enterprise Ireland to support individual company capital projects to make them more resilient to Brexit impacts.

€1.5 million for Industry Research Fellowships, administered by Science Foundation Ireland, and targeted for researchers to take up placements in industry.

€15 million is for competitive the Border Enterprise Development Fund, administered by Enterprise Ireland, which is now live and is accepting proposals for initiatives like enterprise hubs and other opportunities.

In a statement today Minister Joe McHugh called on the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation to prioritise Donegal in attracting foreign direct investment to IDA facilities and to put a renewed focus on the county in identifying opportunities to develop new facilities.

Meanwhile Business Minister Heather Humphreys says the region will need the support when Britain leaves the EU at the end of this month: