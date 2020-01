Donegal start the 2020 season with their Dr McKenna Cup opener against Monaghan at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Sunday.

A youthful Donegal side is expected to take to the field against a Monaghan team who have already beaten Derry in the competition.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Manager Declan Bonner says it’s a good opportunity for the younger players to make a case for inclusion come the National League…