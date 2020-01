Sinn Fein claims a deal to restore the Stormont Assembly could be agreed today.

Talks resumed yesterday between the North’s five main political parties, and they’ll continue today.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the UUP say they’re willing to sign up to the deal that’s on the table – but the DUP isn’t.

However, Sinn Fein’s vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, is confident agreement will be reached to re-establish power-sharing, after a three-year deadlock: