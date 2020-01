The Tyrone senior footballers may be about to receive a major blow.

It’s being reported that corner-forward Cathal McShane is set to sign a two year deal with Aussie Rules side Brisbane Lions.

23-year-old McShane scored 3-49 in the Championship last season and won an All-Star.

Mickey Harte already received bad news earlier on this winter as Mattie Donnelly was ruled out for the National League after picking up a serious hamstring injury playing for his club.