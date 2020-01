Two men have appeared in court following an incident in Stranorlar before Christmas.

A man in his 40s was assaulted by two males on December 19th at a house in the Ardmiran Park area at around 2am.

He received minor facial injuries.

The two men, aged in there 40s and 20s, were arrested at the scene and charged in relation to the incident.

They have since appeared before Letterkenny District Court.