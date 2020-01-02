Thieves target Aura Leisure Centre on Christmas Day

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary at the Aura Leisure Centre on Christmas Day.

The incident happened between 4.05pm and 4.15pm.

A window at the side of the building was smashed and entry was gained. An attempt was made to open a safe located in the office area but this was unsuccessful.

Nothing was taken during the course of the burglary.

If anyone observed any suspicion activity in that area on Christmas day that might assist with enquiries then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100