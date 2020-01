Talks on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland are to restart this morning – as the next deadline looms.

If parties don’t reach an agreement by the 13th of January, a snap assembly election can be called by the UK Government.

Stormont hasn’t had a functioning political system in almost three years after a botched energy scheme led to resignations.

Fianna Fail TD for Cavan/Monaghan Brendan Smith says it’s not just the DUP and Sinn Fein who have a role to play: