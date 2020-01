Sinn Fein insists a deal to restore devolved government at Stormont can be done very quickly.

Discussions have resumed in Belfast aimed at restoring the institutions. The talks were suspended before Christmas after the failure to secure the agreement of all five major parties to the talks.

Monday week next the 13th of January is the deadline for a deal ; Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, a former minister says agreement could be reached long before that………….