Robbery at bookmaker’s premises in Derry

The PSNI are appealing for information following a robbery at a bookie’s premises in the Central Drive area of Derry last evening.

Two men entered the premises just before quarter to six, one of the men grabbed the female member of staff by the wrist, pushed her to the ground, and restrained her, while the second man searched the premises.

The two made off some minutes later with a sum of money.

The staff member was physically uninjured, but badly shaken.

One of the men is described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height, wearing a balaclava, black clothing and gloves. The second was also wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Police are urging anyone with information. or who may have noticed two men acting suspiciously, to contact them at 101, quoting the reference number 1855, or to provide information via Crimestoppers.