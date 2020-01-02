Questions raised by sisters abused by priest in the 1970s

Two Fanad sisters who were abused by a priest in the 1970s have issued a comprehensive statement asking who else knew of the abuse they suffered.

Paule and Margaret Martin were aged eight and twelve respectively when they were abused by Fr Con Cunningham, who was convicted of a number of offences in 2018. Their case did not form part of that trial.

They met with the then Bishop of Raphoe Seamus Hegarty and made a comprehensive statement to him in 1994, and in 2002, they met with Bishop Philip Boyce on a number of occasions, and also gave statements to gardai.

However, they say nothing was done, and noone from the church followed up with them.

They issued their statement through the Tirconaill Tribune. Its editor John Mc Ateer spoke this morning on the Nine til Noon Show…………