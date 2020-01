The PSNI is investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in County Fermanagh.

It happened overnight in Kesh, near the Donegal border.

The police officer was at home when he noticed movement outside his home at 2 am.

When he opened his front door, he was confronted by a masked gunman, who then made his getaway on foot across fields close to the local football club.

Detectives say they are treating the incident as a failed attempt to murder a local police officer.