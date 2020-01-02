Parking related income generates almost €2M in Donegal in 2019

Parking penalties and charges has generated almost 2 million euro in Donegal in 2019.

Fixed Charge Notices in the county have generated over 1 million euro from January to November of last year while parking related income brought in over €900,000 over the same period.

According to today’s Donegal Democrat, income from off-street parking in Donegal Town is the highest in the county for the third year running with motorists paying a total of €168,665 up until November.

In Letterkenny, income from off-street parking generated about €165,000 during the same period.

Letterkenny is the area where people have paid the most to park on-street with just over €122,315 generated, followed by Donegal Town at nearly €98,550, Bundoran almost €83,800, Buncrana at almost €51,457 and Ballybofey at almost €41,617 up until November last.

Meanwhile, the number of Fixed Charge Notices issued has increased compared to years previous.

In 2019, there were 5,097 FCNs issued up until November compared to 4,842 in 2018 and 4,758 in 2017.

The notices have generated just over €1,067,650 from January to November 2019.