Over 5,700 people at LUH waited for in-patient beds in 2019

Over 118-thousand patients were left waiting for a hospital bed in 2019, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

That’s 9 percent higher than 2018’s figures and the INMO says the numbers have never been higher.

Letterkenny University Hospital had a total of 5,727, patients awaiting a bed in 2019, the 6th highest figure in the country and 553 higher than the previous year.

University Hospital Limerick saw the most overcrowding, with 13 thousand 941 people on trolleys.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says not enough beds are being made available to help patients: