A family in Kilmacrennan has been left badly shaken after a man attempted to gain entry to their home on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí at Milford are investigating the burglary which happened at Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan shortly before midnight on Tuesday of last week.

The scene is located approximately 1 km from the Millbridge shop which is on the main road from Kilmacrennan to Letterkenny.

Garda Niall McGuire says this is a very serious incident with Gardai keen to find the man responsible: