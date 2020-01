The Garda National Policing Bureau says it will have a stronger presence on our roads than ever before.

9,600 people were arrested last year on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Latest figures show that 148 people died on Irish roads last year – an increase of 4 percent on 2018 with seven people losing their lives in Donegal, two of those fatalities occurring over Christmas.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary says Garda enforcement will be stronger this year: