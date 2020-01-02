Gardai renew appeal over fatal crashes in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal have renewed their appeal for information over two fatal collisions which occurred during Christmas week.

A man lost his life in a collision in the Lifford area on the 26th December while a woman died in an another crash in Kerrykeel the following day.

Investigations are continuing into a fatal collision in the early hours of Thursday morning last at around 00.30am.

The single vehicle crash happened at Gortgrannagh Lifford. The man who died in the collision was the sole occupant of the car.

The car, a blue Vauxhall Vectra had been travelling from Porthall in the direction of Rossgier at the time.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in that area around that time particularly anyone who has a dashcam and may be in a position to assist with the investigation to contact them at Letterkenny.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Milford are investigating a fatal collision that happened in Drumfad, Kerrykeel on the Friday night last at around 11.40pm.

A young woman lost her life in the collision. There was another occupant in the car and he sustained non life threatening injuries.

The car was traveling North from Kerrykeel in the direction of Portsalon at the time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is being urged to contact Milford Gardai.