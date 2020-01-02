Call for Emergency Department Taskforce to meet more often

There were 18 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, one of them on an Emergency Department trolley.

Meanwhile, figures published today show a total of 5,727, patients spent time awaiting beds over the course of last year, the 6th highest figure in the country.

Nationally, the 2019 figure was over 118,000.

That’s led to calls for the Emergency Department Taskforce to meet on a weekly basis.

Stephen Mc Mahon from the Irish Patients Association, a member of the taskforce, says it only met three times last year.

He’s warning the pressure on staff can lead to mistakes…………….