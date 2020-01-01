Termon beaten in Ulster Minor Football Final

Derry’s Lavey are the Ulster Minor Football champions after they beat Donegal champions Termon 0-9 to 0-8.

Lavey looked like they would head into the half time break ahead but Termon fired over two late scores to ensure the sides would go in level at five points a piece.

Lavey started the second half the brightest and scored two quickfire points before Ryan McFadden brought Termon within one but that was as close as Termon could get as Lavey claimed the title.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport…