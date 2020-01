The Tánaiste is urging Stormont’s rowing parties to show ‘leadership and generosity’ when talks resume.

Simon Coveney and Northern Secretary Julian Smith were in Belfast today for informal discussions, before talks begin with the North’s parties tomorrow.

All sides have until January 13th to strike a deal to restore power-sharing – or they will face Assembly elections.

Pre-Christmas talks failed – and SDLP MP Claire Hanna says the DUP remains the big stumbling block.