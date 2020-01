Institute have suffered their third successive defeat after they were defeated 3-0 away at Linfield.

Andy Waterworth opened the scoring for Linfield with a penalty on 29 minutes. Four minutes Mark Haughey doubled Linfield’s lead.

Shayne Laverty then wrapped up the game for David Healy’s side after he found the back of the net from a rebound.

Stute remain second bottom, five points behind Dungannon Swifts who remain tenth.