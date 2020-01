The number of people killed on Irish roads increased by four percent in 2019.

148 people died, with the number of driver deaths up 45 percent.

However pedestrian deaths fell 36 percent compared to 2018.

Passenger deaths dropped 20 percent while there was also a 23 percent reduction in vulnerable road user deaths.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell, says targeting the number of driver deaths will be a key focus this year: