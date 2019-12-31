Brothers appear in court in Omagh charged with ATM robberies

Two Co Tyrone brothers have been charged with the robbery of ATM machines in Omagh and Irvinestown in February and March last year.

Matthew and Robert McLean appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court, where Robert McLean was also charged with theft of a trailer.

Neither spoke, except to confirm they understood the charges.

Judge Mark McGarrity remanded 30 year old Matthew McLean of Glenpark Road, Gortin, and 25 year old Robert McLean of Carnalea Manor, Seskinore, on continuing bail to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court again on February 11th.