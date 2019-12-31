Today, marks 60 years since the end of railways in Donegal.

On December 31st 1959, the final journeys on the Co Donegal Railways network were made on lines that spread from the headquarters in Stranorlar to the likes of Ballyshannon, Killybegs, Donegal Town and Letterkenny.

Some years prior to 1959, other lines to Burtonport, Buncrana, and Carndonagh had ceased while small stations in Porthall, Carrigans and St. Johnston remained open until 1965.

The first section of railway in Donegal began in Strabane and ran through to Stranorlar and was opened in 1863.

The final trains to run in Donegal were actually on the GNR line from Derry to Strabane, which went into Donegal going via Carrigans, St. Johnston and Porthall before crossing over again by Lifford.

It shut in February 1965, marking the end of railway services in Donegal.