Termon face biggest test of the year in Lavey – Trevor Alcorn

Donegal Champions Termon will play Lavey of Derry in the Ulster Minor Tournament Final on New Years Day in Belfast.

The Burn Road side have seen of Silverbridge Harps’s (Armagh), Emyvale (Monaghan) and Kilcoo (Down) to make the decider while Lavey beat Enniskillen Gaels and Killyclogher to reach the final.

Termon are looking to bridge a 28 year gap, Aodh Rua Ballyshannon were the last team to win the competition which is hosted by the St Paul’s club.

Derry side’s have won the tournament five times in the last decade.

Termon Manager Trevor Alcorn has been looking ahead to the final with Highland’s Oisin Kelly