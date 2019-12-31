LUH visiting restrictions remain in place this week

Due to ongoing cases of flu, the visiting restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital remain in place this week, including today New Year’s Eve and tomorrow New Year’s Day.

The hospital is reminding members of the public not to visit the hospital.

In a statement, Seán Murphy General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital is appealing to people to co-operate with the visiting restrictions so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

The hospital is still seeing on average 6 new cases of flu in the hospital every day.

Patients with flu must be accommodated in isolation to prevent the spread of infection and this is putting severe pressure on the availability of beds for other seriously ill patients who need to be admitted for treatment.

In exceptional cases only, family members may arrange with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients.

To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on 074 9125888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“We are appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff. Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave. This is a necessary to protect the many very sick patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. It is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.”