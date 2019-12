Letterkenny University Hospital is among the least overcrowded in the country today.

According to the INMO there were 9 people awaiting admission to the hospital this morning.

3 people were waiting on trolleys while a further 6 were waiting on wards.

A total of 557 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals across the country this morning.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 55 people waiting on a bed there.