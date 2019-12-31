Investigation continuing into vandalism at local football club

An investigation is continuing after damage was caused at a Donegal League Club at the weekend.

Windows were smashed on the dressing rooms on the grounds of Glenree United FC near Carrigart.

A club spokesperson is appealing for information in relation to the vandalism.

They say that at least €200 worth of damage was caused to the dressing rooms as a result of the incident which is believed to have happened at some stage between 6pm on Saturday, December 28 and 4pm on Sunday, December 29.

The spokesperson has also confirmed that the criminal damage has been reported to Gardai with investigation on-going.

They are also urging anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in and around the club grounds to contact Gardai.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or any Garda Station.