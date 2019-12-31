Danielle McLaughlin’s mother calls on Taoiseach to raise ‘slow pace’ trial in Goa

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin has called on the Taoiseach as he visits Goa over the New Year to discuss the slow pace of her daughter’s murder trial, despite it being fast tracked.

Vikat Bhagat is currently on trial for the murder of Danielle in Goa in 2017.

The Irish Embassy attended the trial in November.

However, very little progress has been made on commitments given to Danielle’s mother Andrea Brannigan in September 2018 that a family liaison officer and counselling services would be provided.

Ms Brannigan is urging the Taoiseach to reach out to authorities in Goa: