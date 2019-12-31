Calls for more funding for water infrastructure upgrades in Donegal in 2020

There are calls for more funding for upgrade works to water infrastructure in Donegal in 2020.

2019 saw what’s been described as countless bursts to water mains right across the county, most notably in the Falcarragh, Gortahork and south Inishowen areas.

Irish Water has earmarked several projects to start in the New Year but it’s thought their hands are somewhat tied due to a lack of money coming from central Government.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says he would like to see significant progress next year but believes that’s highly unlikely: