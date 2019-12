Odhran MacNiallais will not to joining the Donegal senior panel for the Dr McKenna Cup or the county’s Division One League campaign.

It was believed the Gweedore man was intending to return to the inter county scene after opting out in 2019.

His decision not to come back will be a disappointment to management and supporters.

It remains to be seen if MacNiallais will commit come championship time.

Donegal start the new year this Sunday when the host Monaghan is the Dr McKenna Cup.