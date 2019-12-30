Gang behind money scam still operating in Twin Towns

Businesses in the Twin Towns are being urged to be on high alert after what’s been described as a surge in money scammers over the Christmas period.

It’s not yet clear how much money has been stolen from various premises with a Garda investigation currently underway.

One business has confirmed that it was targeted twice over the festive season.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says that the gang behind the scam are continuing to move freely within the community and believes that more of a clampdown by Gardai should be initiated: