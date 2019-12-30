Further calls for new signage in Gaeltacht areas

There are further calls on Donegal County Council to erect new signage in Gaeltacht areas.

It’s thought the current signage is inadequate with some of them placed too low off the ground while others not visible anymore due to overgrowth in rural areas.

A meeting is taking place next month between a number of relevant bodies to explore the idea of creating alternative signage which would be more colourful and unique for each Gaeltacht area in the county.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this idea has been in the pipeline for some time so it’s vital that this meeting results in real progress: