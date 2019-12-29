Sporting Highlights 2019 (Part Two)- GAA

It was a very successful year for GAA in Donegal with Ulster title’s for both the Senior men and Ladies teams. There was also an All-Ireland Masters title for the Donegal Masters team.

This year’s Donegal Senior Club Football Championship also saw a historic triology of finals between Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair, with Naomh Conaill eventually dethroning Gaoth Dobhair to claim their first Dr Maguire Cup in four years.

Joining the Highland Radio Sports team of Oisin Kelly, Chris Ashmore, Diarmaid Doherty, Ryan Ferry and Maureen O’Donnell…

Part 2…