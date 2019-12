Monaghan have beaten Derry 1-17 to 0-14 in their first game in the Dr McKenna Cup.

At half time Derry led 0-8 to 1-4 after trailing 1-3 to no score earlier in the half but a strong second half performance from Monaghan seen them run out victors.

Donegal begin their McKenna Cup campaign on Sunday 5th January in MacCumhaill.

Martin McHugh was there for Highland Radio Sport…