Rory Gallagher names his first Derry starting fifteen

Rory Gallagher has named his first fifteen as Derry manager for Sunday’s McKenna Cup opener against Monaghan in St Tiernach’s Park.

This is the first fixture in Section A, the section which also features Ulster champions Donegal.

The Derry team is as follows:

1. Thomas Mallon (An Lúb)

2. Conor McCluskey (Machaire Fiolta)

3. Padraig McGrogan (Droichead Nua)

4. Ryan Dougan (An Gleann)

5. Ciaran McFaul (An Gleann)

6. Shea Downey (Leamhaigh)

7. Declan Cassidy (Baile Eachaidh)

8. Padraig Cassidy (Sleacht Neill)

9. Conor McAtamney (Suitreach)

10. Danny Tallon (An Gleann)

11. Christopher Bradley (Sleacht Neill)

12. Oisin McWilliams (Suitreach)

13. Ben McCarron (Baile Stil)

14. Niall Loughlin (Grianloch)

15. Ryan Bell (Baile an Doire)