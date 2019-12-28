Institute comfortably beaten by Carrick Rangers

Institute suffered their third home league defeat in as many games when they were defeated 3-0 by Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Lloyd Anderson fired Carrick Rangers ahead with just 11 minutes on the clock before Reece Neale netted eight minutes later.

Stewart Nixon sealed the win for Carrick Ranger when he tapped in from Guillaume Keke’s ball across the goal.

The defeat see’ Stute remain second from bottom but they are now level on points with bottom of the table Warrenpoint Town with only goal difference separating the two sides.