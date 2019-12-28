Defeats for North West sides in Ulster Premiership 2

There were defeats in the Ulster Premiership 2 for Omagh Academicals and City of Derry on Saturday evening.

Omagh Academicals who came into the day at the top of the table conceded a try in the last minute of the game to lose 23-21.

Bangor led 8-7 at half time but two quickfire tries had Omagh 19-8 up before Bangor’s Shay Storey scored two tries to clinch the victory for his side.

City of Derry remain winless after they were defeated 33-12 by Belfast Harlequins.

Derry started the game the brightest and led 12-5 at half time but Belfast Harlequins produced an inspiring second half display to run out 33-12 winners.

City of Derry remain bottom of the Ulster Premiership 2.