David Webster signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of David Webster for next season. The former St. Pats, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers defender is the second new face in Ballybofey as Ollie Horgan and his team ramp up preparations for the 2020 campaign. The Dubliner featured 25 times for Pats last season on their way to a fifth place finish in the league.

After the signing, Webster spoke to club media: “I’d like to start off by thanking Ollie and the club for giving me this opportunity. Ollie laid out the challenges ahead and his ambitions for the club to kick on next season and hopefully I can come in and compliment the quality that already exists in the squad. I’m excited for the new season and what we can do.”

Manager Ollie Horgan was pleased to get his man. “Dave is a very talented player and has a lot of experience under his belt. We might have lost a couple of our more experienced lads over the past month or so but Dave has been around the league a long time and he’ll bring that to the squad. He’s up for the fight and we’re delighted to have him aboard.”