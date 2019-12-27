Man killed in Lifford crash is named

The man in his 30s who died following a crash outside Lifford in the early hours of yesterday morning was Shaun Kelly from Lifford.

Mr Kelly was the sole occupant of a car which left the road and collided with a tree at approximately half past midnight. The car was travelling on the R265 from the direction of Porthall, towards Rossgier.

Mr Kelly was the sixth person to die on Donegal’s roads this year.

Meanwhile, a 52 year old woman who was injured in a crash in Co. Galway on Christmas Eve has died in hospital.

She was hit by a car while walking along a local road at Carrowmanagh in Oughterard.