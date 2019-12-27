LUH restrictions remain in place as national flu figures surpass 2018

Half of patients attending emergency departments around the country are turning up with the flu.

The number of cases has already overtaken last year’s peak – with 18 deaths reported so far this winter.

Visiting restrictions imposed at LUH earlier this month are still in effect, with persons asked not to visit, except by prior arrangements with ward managers

Flu season is expected to last for another month, and people are being encouraged to stay at home unless they need treatment.

The HSE’s Dr Vida Hamilton has been outlining when treatment may be necessary………….